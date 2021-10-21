76-year-old man reported missing found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located a 76-year-old man who had been reported missing.

Officals say Dennis Michael Selvig was last seen on Powhatan Drive around 4 p.m.

Shorlty before 10:30 p.m., police reported that Selvig had been found safe.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.