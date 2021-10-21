76-year-old man reported missing found safe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located a 76-year-old man who had been reported missing.
Officals say Dennis Michael Selvig was last seen on Powhatan Drive around 4 p.m.
Shorlty before 10:30 p.m., police reported that Selvig had been found safe.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.