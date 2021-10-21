SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

76-year-old man reported missing found safe

Dennis Michael Selvig
Dennis Michael Selvig(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located a 76-year-old man who had been reported missing.

Officals say Dennis Michael Selvig was last seen on Powhatan Drive around 4 p.m.

Shorlty before 10:30 p.m., police reported that Selvig had been found safe.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say
A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety

Latest News

City of Columbia streamlining license process for over 8,500 businesses as mandated by state law
City of Columbia streamlining license process for over 8,500 businesses as mandated by state law
City of Columbia streamlining license process for over 8,500 businesses as mandated by state law
City of Columbia streamlining license process for over 8,500 businesses as mandated by state law
WIS
First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the Midlands late Thursday into Friday
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety