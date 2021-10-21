3 children reported missing in Orangeburg, believed to be with father in Memphis

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Three children have been reported missing after a scheduled visit with their father, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Now officers believe the four to be in Memphis, Tennessee.

The children, 9-year-old Michael Dione McGee III, 7-year-old Gracy Ann McGee, and 4-year-old Gerald J.L. McGee, were picked up on October 2 by their father.

Their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, was supposed to return the children on October 3 but failed to do so, according to reports.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety believes McGee and the children have traveled by bus through Atlanta in hopes of making it to Tennessee.

McGee is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Officals say he is a resident of Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McGee or the three children is urged to contact investigator Sam Jenkins at 1-803-664-1347 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

