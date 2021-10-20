SkyView
Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say

Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have been charged with murder after turning themselves in to the police.(Sumter Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are in custody following a fatal shooting this past Sunday in Sumter, officers say.

Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have been charged with murder after turning themselves in to the police.

Officers were called to Hannah Street near Boulevard Road around 3:30 p.m.

Here, officers found a man shot and lying in the road. Officers say that man, 31-year-old Brian Myers of Langley, was walking to a nearby business from Harmony Court apartments when he was approached by two people and shots were fired.

Myers was treated at the scene before being rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey where he later died.

Investigation revealed Myers knew the suspects and had confrontations in the past. The confrontations from Sunday remain unclear.

A first appearance hearing for the suspects was held Tuesday and both are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

