Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump wants to countersue a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba asked a court’s permission Monday to pursue a counterclaim against Summer Zervos. Habba writes that Trump is being harassed to keep him from speaking freely.

Zervos lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza say the law doesn’t give Trump a license to avoid accountability for his words.

Zervos accused Trump in 2016 of unwelcome kissing and groping nine years earlier.

His denials included retweeting a message that called her claims “a hoax.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly, as Zervos has.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

