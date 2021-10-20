SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter man arrested, charged with grand larceny

Quinton Tyrelle Greene
Quinton Tyrelle Greene(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with two grand larceny incidents.

Quinton Tyrelle Greene, 24, has been charged with obtaining signature or property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 under false pretenses and two counts of grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Greene is accused of unlawfully taking possession of two vehicles, a 2003 Mazda 6 and a 1999 Lincoln Town Car, by having them towed without the owner’s consent.

The Mazda, valued at approximately $2,910, was towed from the 3700 block of Barkley Road on October 10, according to reports.

The Lincoln Town Car, valued at approximately $2,247, was towed from the 1000 block of old Pocalla Road on September 29, officials say.

Greene was taken into custody on October 18. He was released on October 20 after meeting the conditions of his bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation
Doty, who has been dealing with the injury, re-aggravated his foot this past Saturday against...
Gamecock QB Luke Doty out for remainder of season

Latest News

William Charles Bochman III
Man accused of defrauding a business of more than $700 in Sumter County
The impacted phone lines include non-emergency lines utilized by the Forest Acres Police...
Phone lines down in Forest Acres, non-emergent police calls are affected
Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have...
Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say
General Electric (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)
General Electric employees in Greenville plan walkout in response to vaccine mandate