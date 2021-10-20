Sumter man arrested, charged with grand larceny

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with two grand larceny incidents.

Quinton Tyrelle Greene, 24, has been charged with obtaining signature or property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 under false pretenses and two counts of grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Greene is accused of unlawfully taking possession of two vehicles, a 2003 Mazda 6 and a 1999 Lincoln Town Car, by having them towed without the owner’s consent.

The Mazda, valued at approximately $2,910, was towed from the 3700 block of Barkley Road on October 10, according to reports.

The Lincoln Town Car, valued at approximately $2,247, was towed from the 1000 block of old Pocalla Road on September 29, officials say.

Greene was taken into custody on October 18. He was released on October 20 after meeting the conditions of his bond.

