Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home

Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower Road in the Longs area on Wednesday morning.(Source: Viewer submitted)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person and a dog were found dead inside a home that became fully engulfed in flames during a barricade situation in the Longs area, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies went to the home on Water Tower Road to evict a person who was living there.

The man at the home then barricaded himself inside and shortly after that’s when flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home, Chief Deputy Tom Fox with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene including Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County Police Department and the SWAT team.

Once the fire was under control, Fox said a person and dog were found deceased inside the home.

Fox said that the coroner’s office has been called to the scene to identify the person.

He added that they will have to wait for the identification from the coroner to determine if the deceased person is the same person that deputies were trying to evict and set fire to the home, but they believe it is the same person.

An arson investigation is also underway. It has been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division and all updates will be given by that agency.

