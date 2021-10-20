SkyView
Phone lines down in Forest Acres, non-emergent police calls are affected

The impacted phone lines include non-emergency lines utilized by the Forest Acres Police...
The impacted phone lines include non-emergency lines utilized by the Forest Acres Police Department. City Hall phone lines are also down.(Pexels)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Phone systems are currently down in Forest Acres, according to officials.

The impacted phone lines include non-emergency lines utilized by the Forest Acres Police Department. City Hall phone lines are also down.

911 is still working -- residents are advised to call 911 with emergencies.

Officials have been told the underlying issue is the phone service provider, Segra. The outage appears to be a global issue with the service providers’ system.

There is no time frame as to when this issue will be resolved.

The City of Forest Acres plans to update residents immediately when the lines are back up.

In the meantime, FAPD has set up a temporary line for non-emergency calls -- (803)-378-8833.

