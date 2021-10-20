SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Parents weigh in on loaded gun found at Lexington One middle school

By Lauren Adams
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A loaded gun found at a Lexington County Middle School has parents worried about a possible school shooting.

Officials say they don’t know why the student brought the gun to school, or where he got it. Officers additionally urge those that see something to say something.

Parents sounded off after a loaded gun was found in a child’s backpack inside Carolina Springs Middle School. This came after another student notified school officials.

“Anything could have happened. It could have went left far left,” said parent Dawn Glisson. “Anyone could have been hurt. Teachers, students.”

“I’m just scared that one day he’ll be at school and there will be a shooting and he’ll end up getting hurt,” said parent Nayzeht Cortez.

This is the first gun found at a school in the school district this year, according to Spokesperson Kathryn McPhail. She did say an airsoft pellet gun was confiscated, and that carries the same punishment as a real gun.

The school resource officer located the gun and it is now evidence for the case.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” said LCSD PIO Adam Myrick. “Anytime there’s a threat we’re going to respond seriously and take it seriously.”

Myrick said they don’t know how the student got his hands on a loaded gun or why he brought it to school.

“Somettimes we know the student may feel threatened, or like they’re going to be jumped or attacked,” said Myrick. “That’s why the school resource officer is there. Go to someone you trust.”

He also reminds parents to lock up their weapons and make sure they are not loaded.

Lexington One says they do not have any plans implemented as of now for new security strategies following the confiscation of the loaded gun.

If you have a tip about a gun on campus, call the hotline at 803-636-8317. Students, parents, or staff can also report school safety concerns online by emailing details of the concern to 1607@alert1.us.

When submitting a report, which can be anonymous, leave a detailed message that includes the name of the school or office where the concern happened.

You can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation
Doty, who has been dealing with the injury, re-aggravated his foot this past Saturday against...
Gamecock QB Luke Doty out for remainder of season

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the Midlands late Thursday into Friday
William Charles Bochman III
Man accused of defrauding a business of more than $700 in Sumter County
Quinton Tyrelle Greene
Sumter man arrested, charged with grand larceny
The impacted phone lines include non-emergency lines utilized by the Forest Acres Police...
Phone lines back up in Forest Acres