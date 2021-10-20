Parents weigh in on loaded gun found at Lexington One middle school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A loaded gun found at a Lexington County Middle School has parents worried about a possible school shooting.

Officials say they don’t know why the student brought the gun to school, or where he got it. Officers additionally urge those that see something to say something.

Parents sounded off after a loaded gun was found in a child’s backpack inside Carolina Springs Middle School. This came after another student notified school officials.

“Anything could have happened. It could have went left far left,” said parent Dawn Glisson. “Anyone could have been hurt. Teachers, students.”

“I’m just scared that one day he’ll be at school and there will be a shooting and he’ll end up getting hurt,” said parent Nayzeht Cortez.

This is the first gun found at a school in the school district this year, according to Spokesperson Kathryn McPhail. She did say an airsoft pellet gun was confiscated, and that carries the same punishment as a real gun.

The school resource officer located the gun and it is now evidence for the case.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” said LCSD PIO Adam Myrick. “Anytime there’s a threat we’re going to respond seriously and take it seriously.”

Myrick said they don’t know how the student got his hands on a loaded gun or why he brought it to school.

“Somettimes we know the student may feel threatened, or like they’re going to be jumped or attacked,” said Myrick. “That’s why the school resource officer is there. Go to someone you trust.”

He also reminds parents to lock up their weapons and make sure they are not loaded.

Lexington One says they do not have any plans implemented as of now for new security strategies following the confiscation of the loaded gun.

If you have a tip about a gun on campus, call the hotline at 803-636-8317. Students, parents, or staff can also report school safety concerns online by emailing details of the concern to 1607@alert1.us.

When submitting a report, which can be anonymous, leave a detailed message that includes the name of the school or office where the concern happened.

You can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

