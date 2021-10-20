SkyView
Man accused of defrauding a business of more than $700 in Sumter County

William Charles Bochman III
William Charles Bochman III(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of defrauding a business of more than $700.

William Charles Bochman III, 44, has been charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 in a six-month period.

Officials say Bochman used a businesses debit card machine to defraud the business of $725 between August 14 and August 16.

Bochman, who was already booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for unrelated charges, remains in custody. His bond has been set at $5,000.

