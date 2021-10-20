SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say

By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Carolina Springs Middle School student is accused of having a loaded gun in their book bag, officials say.

“A male student at Carolina Springs Middle School had a loaded pistol in his book bag,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Administrators received a tip the student might have a gun and they found it in the backpack after confronting him in the cafeteria.”

The student was immediately detained by law enforcement and is facing criminal charges. He has been released to the custody of his parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

“We’ve charged the student with carrying a weapon on school property. He was released to the custody of his mother and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date. His name will not be released because he’s under the age of 18,” Sheriff Koon said. “This is a case of the system working. Someone spoke up and told administrators what they were hearing. Because they did the right thing, we worked together to make sure teachers, staff and students remained safe and learning continued in a secure environment.”

The student has been suspended from school and will be recommended for expulsion, according to the district.

There’s no indication that the student was planning to use the weapon to harm anyone at the school.

“We are proud of the students who came forward to report these serious concerns to administrators,” said Lexington One PIO Kathryn McPhail. “We must work together to keep our school safe. We encourage our students to always tell a staff member if they hear about or witness any threat to our safety.”

For students uncomfortable coming to an administrator or teacher, Lexington District One has a Tip Line (803-821-1232) where they can anonymously report concerns.

The Midlands Crimestoppers program also takes anonymous reports. That telephone number is 1-888-274-6372.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed
A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation

Latest News

Orangeburg extends mask mandate; face coverings required until Dec. in city
Lexington Two decides to let mask mandate expire
Truck driver shortage exacerbating supply chain disruptions, SC Trucking Association says
Truck driver shortage exacerbating supply chain disruptions, SC Trucking Association says
Acting DJJ Director gives lawmakers update on embattled agency
Acting DJJ Director gives lawmakers update on embattled agency