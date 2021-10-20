SkyView
Lexington Two decides to let mask mandate expire

(Rosemond Crown)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two Board of Trustees has decided to let its mask requirement for students, employees, and visitors expire.

The temporary mask mandate went into effect on September 3 and is set to expire on October 31.

The district was scheduled to vote to renew the mandate Tuesday but no motion was made so the requirement will expire at the scheduled date.

The board said if cases spike they can reconsider the mask requirement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

