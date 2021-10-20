General Electric employees in Greenville plan walkout in response to vaccine mandate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - In response to a vaccine mandate, General Electric employees in Greenville said they’re expecting a “strong turnout” for a planned walkout.

WYFF News 4 received a tip saying workers will be staging a walkout from the GE Gas Power Service Center at 10:45 am Thursday.

The companywide mandate at GE falls in line with the Biden administration’s executive order that requires all federal contractors to be vaccinated.

When asked for a response to the walkout, a spokesperson for GE said: “All GE U.S. employees will be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious accommodation by December 8th as required in the order.”

Gov. Henry McMaster has said that South Carolina will not stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines because the state doesn’t have the authority to do so.

