General Electric employees in Greenville plan walkout in response to vaccine mandate
“The majority of the shop is against the federal government forcing anything on an individual,” worker says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - In response to a vaccine mandate, General Electric employees in Greenville said they’re expecting a “strong turnout” for a planned walkout.
WYFF News 4 received a tip saying workers will be staging a walkout from the GE Gas Power Service Center at 10:45 am Thursday.
The companywide mandate at GE falls in line with the Biden administration’s executive order that requires all federal contractors to be vaccinated.
When asked for a response to the walkout, a spokesperson for GE said: “All GE U.S. employees will be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious accommodation by December 8th as required in the order.”
Gov. Henry McMaster has said that South Carolina will not stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines because the state doesn’t have the authority to do so.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.