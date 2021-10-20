First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the Midlands late Thursday into Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front will bring a few showers to the Midlands late Thursday into Friday. Then, some slightly cooler weather moves in for Saturday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It won’t be as chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· More warm weather is on the way this week, then slightly cooler temperatures by Saturday.

· A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Thursday as a cold front approaches the state. Late day showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy from the southwest.

· The cold front pushes through the area Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers (20%), especially early in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

· Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting dry conditions for now.

Unsettled weather is in the forecast next week.·

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It won’t be as chilly tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

WIS (WIS)

A cold front is on the way, which will bring a few changes to the Midlands right into the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds ahead of a cold front. A few late day showers are possible as the front approaches the area. Some of the rain will likely push in overnight into early Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s. Our winds will be breezy at times from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The cold front will push into the area Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers, especially early in the day. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll watch the forecast. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

By Saturday and Sunday, we’ll cool down a little bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

More unsettled weather moves into the Midlands next week.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Not As Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Late Day Shower Possible. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.