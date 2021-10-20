First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm weather continues, breezy Thursday and Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More sunshine expected today with highs in the low 80s.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Sunny skies again today with low 80s for high temperatures.

· Thursday the wind picks up a little with gusts up to 15mph.

· Skies are partly cloudy Thursday with low 80s for highs.

· A weak cold front moves in Friday and continues the breezy winds and also brings a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

· Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting dry conditions.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure will control our weather today. This leads to sunny skies and warm temps. Highs are in the low 80s.

The high pressure system moves east and a cold front treks toward the southeastern states. The pressure gradient between the high and front will bring a breezy wind out of the southwest at 5-15mph. It will increase moisture slightly as well, which gives us partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 80s.

The cold front weakens as it moves east and continues our breezy winds with gusts up to 15mph. Expect a 20% chance of a few isolated showers as it moves through the region. Low temps are in the low 60s and highs are in the low 80s once again.

Saturday and Sunday has dry air and more high pressure building in behind the front. Expect sunny skies with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Sunny &. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Breezy. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

