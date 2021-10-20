Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

SkyView
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained” but not yet arrested, and SWAT and Georgia Bureau of Investigation personnel are on the scene, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

