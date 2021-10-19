SkyView
Weapon found in student’s bag at Lexington One middle school

Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.(Emily Wakeman)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Springs Middle School administrators found a weapon in a student’s bag early Tuesday.

Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus. What type of weapon has not been specified.

The student was immediately detained by law enforcement and is facing criminal charges. He has been released to the custody of his parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

He was suspended from school and will be recommended for expulsion.

There’s no indication that the student was planning to use the weapon to harm anyone at the school.

“We are proud of the students who came forward to report these serious concerns to administrators,” said Lexington One PIO Kathryn McPhail. “We must work together to keep our school safe. We encourage our students to always tell a staff member if they hear about or witness any threat to our safety.”

For students uncomfortable coming to an administrator or teacher, Lexington District One has a Tip Line (803-821-1232) where they can anonymously report concerns.

The Midlands Crimestoppers program also takes anonymous reports. That telephone number is 1-888-274-6372.

