SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed
A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Samuel Laundon
Remembering Sam: Questions linger for family after 2020 death of 19-year-old UofSC student
One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments

Latest News

Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 613 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Tuesday
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
SC reports new 613 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Tuesday
SC reports new 613 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Tuesday