RCSD investigating more than a dozen car break-ins near fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriffs Department says over the span of two days, deputies responded to more than a dozen car break-ins near the state fairgrounds.

Many of the reports were from the 1100 block of Ferguson St, the 1200 block of Rosewood, and near the intersection of Olympia Drive and Bluff Road.

Deputies say they are still working to find out who is responsible for these crimes but to prevent them from being a target, fairgoers should park in designated well-lit areas.

“In most of those cases the windows had been broken out of vehicles and we determined that suspects were looking for guns,” said Deputy Chief Harry Polis.

It wasn’t just an isolated incident, RCSD said on Thursday and Friday they received multiple calls about these break-ins.

The department making it clear it happened in parking areas not managed by the fair, away from their watchful eyes.

“Here on the fairgrounds there are four parking lots that our deputies are patrolling the entire time the fair is open and well into the night,” said Polis.

Law enforcement says if you plan to get out and enjoy the fair, you should park inside the fairground gates. If that’s not possible deputies say to make sure you’re parking in a well-lit area and taking some important steps.

“Remove all your valuables from your vehicle, lock your door, I cant tell you how many times citizens think they locked their door and they haven’t” Polis added.

RCSD says they have increased their patrols in parking lots around the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.