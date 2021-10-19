SkyView
Police searching for suspect after abduction, armed robbery in Sun City

A sketch of a suspect involved in an abduction and armed robbery in Sun City.
A sketch of a suspect involved in an abduction and armed robbery in Sun City.(SLED)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement is looking for a man suspected of abducting and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Sun City.

Deputies say a woman reported a man with a gun entered her home and demanded money sometime after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When the woman said she didn’t have any money in the house, the suspect forced her to drive to a local bank and withdraw money. She says after returning home, the man ran towards Highway 170.

The suspect is described as a man between 50 and 60 years old, wearing dark clothes, a blue mask and a black knit hat.

