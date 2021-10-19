SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

National Pet Awareness Month requires commitment

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nutrition, medications, exams.  How much and how often do you need to give your pets extra attention?

October is National Pet Wellness Month and the Pet Vet joined WIS TV Midday today.  Dr. Wendy King is the head veterinarian at Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic in northeast Richland County. She wants pet owners to know while every dog needs food, water, and shelter, those aren’t enough when it comes to giving your pet the best possible life.

The dog accompanying Dr. King in the interview is Cyprus. She’s available for adoption through Fostering Roster Animal Rescue.  You can contact the organization at https://www.fosteringfoster.com/ or 803-900-0369.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments
A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a...
Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 922 COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths Monday

Latest News

Talkin' Trash Tuesday 10/19/21
Talkin' Trash Tuesday 10/19/21
Pet Wellness Month 10/19/21
Pet Wellness Month 10/19/21
Furry Friend Friday: Sam
Furry Friend Friday: Sam
Furry Friend Friday: Sam - clipped version
Furry Friend Friday: Sam - clipped version