National Pet Awareness Month requires commitment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nutrition, medications, exams. How much and how often do you need to give your pets extra attention?

October is National Pet Wellness Month and the Pet Vet joined WIS TV Midday today. Dr. Wendy King is the head veterinarian at Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic in northeast Richland County. She wants pet owners to know while every dog needs food, water, and shelter, those aren’t enough when it comes to giving your pet the best possible life.

The dog accompanying Dr. King in the interview is Cyprus. She’s available for adoption through Fostering Roster Animal Rescue. You can contact the organization at https://www.fosteringfoster.com/ or 803-900-0369.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.