LIVE: Alex Murdaugh faces Richland Co. judge on felony charges

Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is currently facing a bond hearing before a judge in Richland County.(WIS)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is currently facing a bond hearing before a judge in Richland County.

WATCH LIVE:

The 53-year-old Lowcountry attorney is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses.

Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the charges stem from their investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Affidavits released Saturday Murdaugh “coordinated with Ms. Satterfield’s family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield’s children.”

