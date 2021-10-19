Lexington police search for teen runaway
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.
Kenneth Jeffrey, 16, was last seen in Lexington on September 27.
Jeffrey is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
If you have any information, call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.
