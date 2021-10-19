Jamal Goss co-anchors WIS Sunrise alongside Hannah Cumler and Meteorologist Adam Clark weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

He was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is happy to be doing what he loves in the Carolinas. Jamal fell in love with TV journalism while working in Afghanistan for several years as a U.S. civilian, serving our U.S. military troops while at war. Watching broadcast networks like FOX News, MSNBC and CNN, where he interned with Anchor Poppy Harlow in 2015, he knew journalism was not only the right career path but also his true calling.

Jamal started his TV career in 2016, two days after graduating college, at THV11 in Little Rock, Arkansas. One year later, he joined WACH FOX News in Columbia, South Carolina as a multimedia journalist and general assignment reporter. Jamal later took on the role of weekend fill-in anchor for WACH FOX News at Ten. He’s earned a reputation for breaking several exclusive stories, including an interview with the family of Donovan Smalls, who chose to speak only with Jamal after the Columbia college student was gunned down at a house party.

As an award-winning journalist for the Southeastern Journalism Conference, Jamal earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism at Georgia State University. He’s covered national stories including the death of Samantha Josephson, the University of South Carolina student who was kidnapped, killed and left in a rural area after police say she mistakenly got in a car she thought was her Uber. Her death led to changes in the law and within the rideshare service industry. Jamal also covered the tragic University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus shooting, where two students lost their lives when a gunman opened fire.

Jamal also has a strong interest in politics and community service.

Jamal is a mentor, keynote and guest speaker and often speaks with young people in middle and high school. Outside of storytelling, you might find Jamal running with his dog “Zorian” or fumbling around the city with a camera, tripod, and boundless energy. He enjoys spending his downtime with family and friends. If you see Jamal out in the community, be sure to say hello. He loves meeting and talking to everyone.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.