Gaston Police capture carjacking suspect after chase
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of carjacking was taken into custody and charged after a chase in Lexington County.

Junior Solorio, 28, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and habitual traffic offender.

The carjacking happened on Monday in the West Columbia area. Solorio is accused of taking the victim’s car and hitting them with it.

Gaston police saw the vehicle in the town limits and attempted to stop it. The suspect did not stop and was pursued several miles before a Swansea unit was able to deploy a tire deflation device and slow the suspect down, according to officials.

After continued to run from the police, a Gaston officer performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the suspect.

Solorio was charged by multiple agencies including the Gaston Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the West Columbia Police Department.

Solorio was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where he has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

