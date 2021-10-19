Gamecocks voted No. 1 in AP Preseason Poll

SkyView
This marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Gamecocks have earned a top-five preseason ranking.(24/7 Sports/The Big Spur)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina women’s basketball team has earned the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Preseason Poll.

This marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Gamecocks have earned a top-five preseason ranking.

The poll comes just days after head coach Dawn Staley signed a 7-year, $22.4 million dollar contract.

11 players from last season’s NCAA Final Four squad will return and the team has added the No. 1 signing class in the nation to that roster.

South Carolina has been ranked in every AP Poll since Dec. 10, 2012. That is 169 total polls, including the last 37 in the top 10. The preseason entry puts the Gamecocks at No. 1 for the 14th time in the last three seasons.

This is the 25th time they have been No. 1 in the Dawn Staley era.

The Gamecocks officially open the season on the road in a top-five matchup against No. 5 NC State. Their full schedule includes up to 11 games against eight teams who were in Tuesday’s poll as well.

