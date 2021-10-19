Gamecock QB Luke Doty out for remainder of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday that sophomore quarterback Luke Doty is out for the remainder of the season due to a lingering foot injury.

Doty will undergo surgery on that foot later this week. He has been dealing with the injury since mid-August and re-aggravated it this past Saturday against Vanderbilt.

“Like I said the other night, he re-injured his foot,” Beamer said. “We’ve met with some specialists the last couple of days. He will be done for the year. He will have surgery this week. That’s the best thing for him, short term and long term, is to get this thing healed up and get him back.”

Doty missed two games with a ‘midfoot sprain’ and returned during the Gamecocks Week 3 matchup versus the Georgia Bulldogs.

Shane Beamer has already announced that Noland will start this weekend’s game at Texas A&M.

Noland led a game-winning drive in the final seconds of the Vanderbilt game this past Saturday.

The former graduate assistant was added to the roster as a Super Senior in August after Doty’s initial injury. Noland started the first two games of the season.

The Gamecocks will travel to College Station, Texas to take on the Aggies Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

