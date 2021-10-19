First Alert Forecast: Another chilly start for your Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some more chilly weather for your Wednesday morning.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly in the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

· More sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way through the end of the week.

· On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the area. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

· A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Thursday as a cold front approaches the state. Late day showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

· The cold front pushes through the area Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers (20%). Highs will be in the low 80s.

· Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting dry conditions for now.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. A few high clouds are possible. It will be another chilly night, so bundle up! Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Get ready for some more warm weather, along with a good dose of sunshine Wednesday and most of Thursday.

On Wednesday, after a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm into the low 80s by afternoon. We’ll see sunny skies.

For Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds ahead of a cold front. A few late day showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The cold front will push into the area Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll watch the forecast. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

By Saturday and Sunday, we’ll cool down a little bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny &. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sun & Cloud. Late Day Shower Possible. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

