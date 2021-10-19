SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Sunshine and dry conditions continue

By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of sun and dry weather for the next couple of days, however there’s a small chance of some showers by Friday.

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny skies for today and Wednesday with highs around 80.
  • Expect low 80s Thursday and partly cloudy skies.
  • There’s a few showers possible Friday, just a 30% chance.
  • The weekend looks sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
First Alert Summary

Skies are sunny today as a large high pressure system dominates our weather. A large ridge in the jet stream will continue to sit over the southeastern states. This helps create sinking air and fair conditions. Highs today are near 78 with sunny skies.

Tonight we see temps cool off into the mid to upper 40s. By Wednesday afternoon expect sunny skies and highs around 82. Our high moves east and helps funnel in just a little more moisture and warmth. But not enough moisture to warrant any chances of rain.

The extra moisture will bring a few more clouds Thursday making skies partly cloudy. Lows are down to 55 and highs reach the low 80s.

A cold front approaches from the west Friday. This gives us a 30% chance of some showers. Lows are near 62 and highs reach the low 80s once again.

Saturday and Sunday we have upper 70s and sunny skies. Lows are in the mid to low 50s.

Forecast Update

Today: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s after a start in the 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer in the low 80s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds highs in the low 80s.

Friday: More clouds with a few showers. Rain chance 30%. Highs are in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

