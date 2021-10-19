Civil rights attorney to demand charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A prominent Civil Rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd is demanding criminal charges in the death of Jamal Sutherland, who died while in custody in the Charleston County jail.

Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference Tuesday to demand the two former Charleston County detention deputies who were present when Sutherland died will be prosecuted.

Sutherland died on the morning of Jan. 5 after becoming unresponsive as detention deputies forcibly removed him from his cell so that he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge. He had been arrested the night before at a mental health facility after a fight between two patients. Authorities said Sutherland, who was not involved in the original fight that prompted the facility to contact the North Charleston Police Department, became agitated after police arrived and was accused of assaulting a staff member.

Crump will hold the news conference on Tuesday at noon outside the office of Solicitor Scarlett Wilson.

SPECIAL SECTION: Jamal Sutherland Death

Wilson announced in July that her office would not file charges against Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.

Crump, Sutherland’s family and their attorney, Carl Soloman, and the Rev. Nelson Rivers with the National Action Network are expected to speak.

The legal team also planned to hold a rally Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Alfred Williams Community Center in North Charleston.

Crump represented the family of George Floyd, the Black Minnesota man who died during an arrest by Minneapolis Police in May 2020 after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.