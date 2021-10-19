SkyView
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation

17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law enforcement agencies.
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law enforcement agencies.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – Three have been arrested, and three are wanted in a month-long operation featuring messages exchanged with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps.

17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law enforcement agencies. Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as suspects messaged them through apps.

RELATED | 17 men arrested in operation targeting online predators in Lexington County

The individuals arrested since the announcement include:

  • Thomas Hall, 26, Leesville, S.C. – criminal solicitation of a minor.
  • Wilton McMillan, 45, Simpsonville, S.C. – criminal solicitation of a minor.
  • Mark Winchell, 49, Savannah, G.A. – attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Three men are still wanted on charges associated with the operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We encourage anyone who knows where these men are, or where we might be able to find them, to call Crimestoppers at 888- 274-6372 or use the Crimestoppers app to share that information with us anonymously.”

Koon said the three men still wanted in connection with the online operation are:

  • Michael Alexander Najera, 23, Brevard, N.C. – criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
  • Hampton Craig Short, 30, Charlotte, N.C. – criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
  • Steven Leslie Wright, 49, Holiday, F.L. – criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Wright has a Florida address, but we have information indicating he might be in Liberty, South Carolina, in Pickens County,” Koon said. “He’s a previous sex offender who has failed to stay current with our state’s sex offender registry.”

