SC Chamber, State Officials and Business Leaders To Discuss Workforce Shortage in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workforce symposium to address the state of workforce participation in South Carolina on Tuesday.

The symposium will offer solutions to the labor and skills gap.

Among the many topics to be covered are second chance hiring, veterans’ initiatives, higher ed, and technical college solutions, and apprenticeships.

The symposium will be held at Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center in Greenville, S.C., and will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Here is the event agenda.

