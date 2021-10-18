SkyView
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Spears Creek Church Road near Earth Road is closed following a fatal crash, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A two-vehicle collision killed one on Monday. Another person reportedly has critical injuries.

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

