One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Spears Creek Church Road near Earth Road is closed following a fatal crash, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A two-vehicle collision killed one on Monday. Another person reportedly has critical injuries.

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.