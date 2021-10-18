One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to reports, 31-year-old Bryan Myers was walking to a business near Harmony Court Apartments when he was approached by at least two people. At some point, shots were fired officials say.

Myers was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital where he later died.

An autopsy for Myers has been scheduled for later this week.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.