One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments

(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to reports, 31-year-old Bryan Myers was walking to a business near Harmony Court Apartments when he was approached by at least two people. At some point, shots were fired officials say.

Myers was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital where he later died.

An autopsy for Myers has been scheduled for later this week.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700.

