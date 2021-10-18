SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Oconee County probate judge suspended for 2nd time for Facebook posts

Kenneth “Kenny” Johns improperly acted as a character witness, order said
Probate Judge Kenny Johns
Probate Judge Kenny Johns(WYFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended the probate judge in Oconee County for 18 months for breaking judicial rules for a second time.

Kenneth “Kenny” Johns improperly acted as a character witness for an out-of-state legal proceeding and asked for donations to the Red Cross on his publicly accessible Facebook page that identified him as a judge, the justices said in an order last week.

It’s Johns’ second suspension for social media violations. In 2016, he was suspended for six months for a Facebook post suggesting the parents of a 19-year-old man were only concerned with money when they reached a $2 million settlement after their son was killed by police. He also has improperly posted about raising money and endorsing a presidential candidate.

The order said Johns admitted he violated the rules and agreed to a punishment ranging from a reprimand to the 18-month suspension.

Probate judges aren’t required to be lawyers but do make decisions concerning how money and property is distributed in estates and other legal actions.

Rules for judges prohibit them from asking for money or advocating directly for a cause.

Johns also in 2017 advocated for the character of a South Carolina man involved in a legal issue, saying the man didn’t do anything fraudulent with his mother’s money and at times writing in all capital letters, according to the court order.

Court rules prohibit judges from voluntarily being character witnesses.

The 18-month suspension came in part because of Johns’ earlier punishment.

After that 2016 suspension, the justices wrote that Johns “submits that he is deeply embarrassed about the matter and seeks to assure the Court that, in the future, he will not make reference to anything involving his court and will refrain from making political posts or posting fundraising information on Facebook or any other social media.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Isaiah Deshaun Butler
Columbia man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
North Carolina emergency room patient steals ambulance, then crashes twice, police say
North Carolina emergency room patient steals ambulance, then crashes twice, police say
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Sunny & Cool today, gradual warm up this week