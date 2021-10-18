SkyView
Money Matters: Saving for Retirement

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How much should you save for retirement?

Some people say 80%, or $1 million or even $3 million.

The answer is to focus on your own individual goals and objectives: when you retire, taxes, inflation and healthcare to name a few.

There are online tools you can use to help make your tools. Capital City Financial has written a book that will soon be made available on the WIS page that you can use to help plan your future.

