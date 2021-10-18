SkyView
Money Matters: Open enrollment

By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Open enrollment beings in the month of October.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners hinted on what to expect during the month with medicare.

“This is an opportunity to re-evaluate our medicare plans and make adjustments that make sense for us,” Bradley said. “We should be looking at changes at our current plan.”

Bradley also hinted at when we know it’s time to sign up for medicare.

“Medicare starts when you turn 65,” said Bradley. “If you’re looking at supplement plans you can sign up year-round.”

To learn more, Bradley said to visit medicare.gov. Capital City Financial has also written a white paper on helping people decide what medicare plan is best for them.

