Jury selection to begin for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery

From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection begins Monday morning in the trial for three men charged for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan all face nine charges, which include malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

All three suspects have also been indicted on federal hate crime charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted in April by a federal grand jury. Counts One and Two of the indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Separately from the hate crime charges, all three were indicted on attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels were also indicted on separate counts of using firearms during a crime.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Please click here to read the indictment documents.

The federal trial is scheduled to begin in February 2022.

