SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jill Biden says SC ‘prayer partner’ helped change her life

First lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church during...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden made a surprise appearance Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church during a celebration of the Rev. Charles B. Jackson Sr.'s 50th anniversary as pastor. She spoke about how Jackson and his wife helped her recover her faith after the death of her son Beau in 2015.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden says her relationship with a “prayer partner” from South Carolina helped lead her back to God.

She opened up about her faith during a surprise visit to the state Sunday as part of a celebration for Brookland Baptist Church Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr.’s 50th anniversary as pastor.

She said she couldn’t bring herself to pray for years after her son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. She says she felt “betrayed” and “broken” by her faith.

But everything changed in May 2019, when she accompanied her husband to the church as he campaigned for the presidency.

“When he spoke it was like God was saying to me, ‘Okay Jill, you’ve had enough time. It’s time to move on.’ And in that moment, I felt for the first time that there was a path for recovering in my faith,” Biden said. “It reminded me of what was at stake: Not an election, not a partisan battle, but a country in need of healing.”

During that visit, the pastor’s wife, Robin Jackson, asked to be the first lady’s “prayer partner.”

Jackson became pastor at the church when he was just 18 years old. Since 1971, Jackson has preached around the world.

Although Jackson says he didn’t choose his path, his daughter says through his years of service, he chose love, loyalty, and leadership as the foundation for his ministry that’s touched so many lives.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Isaiah Deshaun Butler
Columbia man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments
South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann (6) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Ex-grad assistant Noland rallies South Carolina to 21-20 win

Latest News

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Sunny & Cool today, gradual warm up this week
Over four hundred people came to the Cross Community Center Sunday to receive supplies from...
Jean’s Angels gives away over $200,000 worth of supplies
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
Jury selection to begin for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery