Jean’s Angels gives away over $200,000 worth of supplies

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four hundred people came to the Cross Community Center Sunday to receive supplies from Jean’s Angels.

Katrina Carpenter founded Jean’s Angels six years ago.

“Every day we try to make a difference in someone’s life,” Carpenter said.

At first, she wanted to help children who had a parent with a terminal illness. Now, because of fundraising and donations, they’re able to do community-wide giveaways like the one in Cross on Sunday.

“We give out to anyone. Even though some people may have a job, that doesn’t mean they’re not struggling,” Carpenter said.

Sunday’s giveaway had clothing, shoes, household supplies, vitamins, food, makeup, and more.

“This was a little over $200 thousand dollars worth of items,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said she has a certain standard for what she gives away.

“I don’t use it or wear it, I don’t give it out,” Carpenter said. “Most people who come to this event know that they’re getting quality things that will last them and help them.”

Carpenter says they are already preparing for future giveaways, including a Christmas toy giveaway for kids in December.

