First Lady Jill Biden celebrates Midlands pastor’s 50th anniversary in Cayce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, First Lady Jill Biden celebrated alongside the Brookland Cayce Baptist Church while visiting the Pastor’s family.

Biden shares a special bond with the family of Pastor Charles B. Jackson who has been preaching at his home church for 50 years.

The First Lady and the pastor’s wife gave been prayer partners and text each other every Wednesday, according to Biden.

Pastor Jackson has been in West Columbia all his life and has been preaching since the age of 9.

“He so modestly reminds us that he could not have chosen such a path at the age of 18,” said Christina Myers, Pastor Jackson’s daughter. “It chose him.”

While on the campaign trail in 2019, the Biden’s worshipped at the church. The First Lady said that service changed her life.

“It reminded me of what was at stake,” said First Lady Biden. “Not an election, not a partisan battle, but a country in need of healing.”

Jackson took on the title of Pastor at Brookland Cayce Baptist Church when he was just 18 years old.

“The members of Brookland Baptist Church measured Charles B. Jackson Senior to make sure he was the right fit for Brookland Baptist Church,” said Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson.

Church members say they’re proud and blessed to call Reverend Jackson their pastor and they pray for many more years with him.

