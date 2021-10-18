SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Enjoy this Sunshine, because the rain will arrive for the last day of the workweek

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Dry weather is expected to continue until Friday
  • Friday will feature a few shower during the day
  • We are tracking quiet conditions in the tropics.
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

The chilly air will continue to linger morning lows will start in the 40s for a few more days this week, so bundle up at the bus stop.

Temperatures will start to warm up for the second half of the week.

wis
wis(wis weather)

We are expecting highs in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday

The next chance of rain will arrive Friday as a front moves in from the west

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s after a start in the 40s

Wednesday: Partly Sunny and warmer in the low 80s

Thursday: Sun and Clouds highs in the low 80s

Friday: More clouds with a few showers. Rain chance 30%

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
FILE
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments
Isaiah Deshaun Butler
Columbia man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder

Latest News

Noon Weather 10/18/21
Noon Weather 10/18/21
615 Weather 10/18/21
615 Weather 10/18/21
Von Gaskin's October 17th Forecast
Von Gaskin's October 17th Forecast
Von Gaskin's October 15th Forecast
Von Gaskin's October 15th Forecast