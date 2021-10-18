FIRST ALERT - Enjoy this Sunshine, because the rain will arrive for the last day of the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Dry weather is expected to continue until Friday

Friday will feature a few shower during the day

We are tracking quiet conditions in the tropics.

First Alert Summary

The chilly air will continue to linger morning lows will start in the 40s for a few more days this week, so bundle up at the bus stop.

Temperatures will start to warm up for the second half of the week.

We are expecting highs in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday

The next chance of rain will arrive Friday as a front moves in from the west

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s after a start in the 40s

Wednesday: Partly Sunny and warmer in the low 80s

Thursday: Sun and Clouds highs in the low 80s

Friday: More clouds with a few showers. Rain chance 30%

