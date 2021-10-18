Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire tore through an apartment Monday morning in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Barnwell Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Great work by @ColaFire 1st Shift crews responding to this apartment building fire that broke out on the 1900 block of Barnwell Street early Monday morning.



Crews responded to the scene at Barnwell and Calhoun streets shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire was spreading quickly through the building but they were able to stop it from spreading to a neighboring building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, according to officials.

