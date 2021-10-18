Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire tore through an apartment Monday morning in Columbia.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Barnwell Street just before 12:30 a.m.
Fire officials say the fire was spreading quickly through the building but they were able to stop it from spreading to a neighboring building.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation, according to officials.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.