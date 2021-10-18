SkyView
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Columbia(Columbia Fire Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire tore through an apartment Monday morning in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Barnwell Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire was spreading quickly through the building but they were able to stop it from spreading to a neighboring building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, according to officials.

