SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer flips in six-vehicle crash on I-77 in Charlotte

The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.
The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person is dead and one person is seriously injured after a tractor-trailer flipped over on I-77 in Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-77 near Woodlawn Road just before noon.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person died on the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says six vehicles were involved in this crash.

Charlotte Fire Department says I-77 North is completely shut down at Woodlawn Road while I-77 South in the same area is down to one lane.

Fire officials say drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.

Officials have not provided any other information about what happened.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Isaiah Deshaun Butler
Columbia man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
One dead following shooting near Harmony Court Apartments
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County

Latest News

FILE
One dead, one injured in crash in Columbia, road closed
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is recommending $300 million in initial funding to help...
McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach
TRAFFIC ALERT: All outbound lanes closed on Sunset Blvd in Lexington
Outbound lanes reopened following collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington