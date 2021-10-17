FIRST ALERT- Fall has been here for a few weeks, but the temperatures arrive today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

The big chill is here. Temperatures will settle in the 70s to start the week

Dry weather is expected to continue until Friday

We are tracking quiet conditions in the tropics.

First Alert Summary

Sunday will feature sunshine, cool temperatures, and low humidity.

Morning lows will start in the 40s for a few days this week, so bundle up at the bus stop.

Temperatures will start to warm up for the second half of the week.

The next chance of rain will arrive Friday and continue into the weekend.

For Now, Conditions are quiet in the tropics

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the low 70s after a start in the 40s

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s after a start in the 40s

Wednesday-Friday: Partly Sunny with highs near 80.

