Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGuerin says he doesn’t know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

