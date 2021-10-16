SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending

Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending
Officials: Inmate held cellmate hostage, charges pending((Source: WIS))
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at the Broad River Correctional Institution held his cellmate hostage on Saturday.

Officials with the SC Dept. of Corrections tweeted that the situation was resolved peacefully after officers intervened and no one was injured and no other inmates were involved.

A cellphone and a homemade knife were confiscated during the incident, according to officials.

SCDC police are investigating and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
USC Board approves new contract for Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley, UofSC officials address $22.4 million contract deal
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house

Latest News

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26
Police Lights
Child critically injured after Upstate shooting, deputies say
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today, then cooler air arrives tonight
Isaiah Deshaun Butler
Columbia man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder