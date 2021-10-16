SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man accused of punching firefighter at Summerville fire station

The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female...
The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female firefighter in the jaw.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday after punching a female firefighter in the jaw.

A report states James Moore walked into Summerville Fire and Rescue Station 5 on Butternut Road and told firefighters that he was “tired, hungry and thirsty.” Moore was given a glass of water and then stared outside towards the road before saying “oh my god” and then turning to the firefighters and saying “I confess,” the police report states.

According to a police report, Moore then became irritated and threw his water cup at a firefighter before “striking her with a closed fist on the left side of her jaw.”

A police report states that another firefighter held Moore on the ground until officers arrived.

Officers say when they arrived Moore showed signs of agitation and “possible impairment” and that Moore told officers he had smoked marijuana.

Officers arrested Moore for third-degree assault and battery and simple possession of marijuana after they say they found 1.87 grams of “green plant-like material.”

Moore was evaluated by Dorchester County EMS before being taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Alex Murdaugh taken into custody by SLED, waives extradition
Allen University professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Local college professor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor
Robert Brandon Neeley
Lexington County man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of woman in her home
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs