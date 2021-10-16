Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who was killed on I-26.

Eric Timothy Teitloff, 32, of Charleston, was walking in the roadway on I-26 near mile marker 115 in Lexington on Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

Teitloff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

