Child critically injured after Upstate shooting, deputies say

Police Lights
Police Lights
By Taggart Houck
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A child has been critically injured after a shooting along White Horse Road, according to Capt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.

Bolt said deputies received a call around 11:30 Saturday morning. It happened at the Tall Pine Mobile Home Park along White Horse Road.

According to Bolt, the child was taken to a local hospital and their condition is critical.

Dispatch confirmed the child is four years old.

Deputies are investigating, Bolt said.

WYFF News 4 is working to learn more.

