SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Archeologists show lot from 1671 at Charles Towne Landing

Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A historic site along the South Carolina coast is inviting visitors to look at archeologists’ work to explore a town lot from 1671.

Archeologists and historical interpreters were giving tours of the site Saturday at Charles Towne Landing in Charleston.

The archeologists recently found brick walls, lime floor, multi-paned window glass fragments, pottery, furniture parts and a gold-plated watch cover. More tours will take place later.

Charles Towne Landing just off the Ashley River was the first English settlement in South Carolina and exhibits at the site show how some of the earliest European settlers to the state lived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
USC Board approves new contract for Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley, UofSC officials address $22.4 million contract deal
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Medical records show Murdaugh did have gunshot wound to the head, tested positive for drugs
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Crash on I-26 West in Cayce blocks all westbound lanes, multiple agencies assisting
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house
Deputies: More than 4 pounds of marijuana, other drugs seized at Sumter County house